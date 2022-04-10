Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, through the center of Abu Dhabi city, has distributed 96,880 iftar meals in Abu Dhabi city and its suburbs since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan until yesterday, Saturday.

Salem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Center, explained that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, as part of its seasonal campaign under the slogan “Ramadan .. Continuous Giving”, distributes daily in Abu Dhabi city and its suburbs 12,110 fasting breakfast meals, through approximately 48 breakfast tents allocated by the Authority for a fasting breakfast project. Distributed in 38 geographical locations within the city of Abu Dhabi and its suburbs.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Al-Suwaidi said that the Abu Dhabi City Center of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, through the Iftar fasting project, will distribute 363,300 Ramadan meals during the holy month of Ramadan, in cooperation with 150 male and female volunteers.

Al-Suwaidi confirmed that a team of “Red Crescent” volunteers has been formed for each site, their task is to supervise the mechanism of distributing meals, taking into account precautionary measures such as ensuring physical distancing and wearing protective masks, ensuring that meals arrive on time, and ensuring the safety of food before distribution and during the distribution process. for the beneficiaries.

With regard to the “breaking the fasting” program, Al-Suwaidi explained that the volunteers, numbering between 155 male and female volunteers, distribute Ramadan “breaking the fasting” meals to petrol stations and traffic light intersections, with a daily average of 17,000 meals.

Al-Suwaidi explained that the “Breaking the Fast” program aims to reduce the phenomenon of reckless driving as the hour of breaking the fast approaches and the consequent dangers to road users, in addition to congratulating those who are fasting on the holy month.

The programs “Iftar for a fasting person” and “breaking the fasting” are part of the seasonal campaign of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority under the slogan “Ramadan .. Continuous Giving”, which includes five programs, namely, iftar, zakat al-Fitr, Eid clothing, Ramadan mir, and breaking the fast, which aims to To provide support and assistance to the categories and segments targeted by the Authority inside and outside the country.

Beneficiaries

It is expected that 1,450,438 people nationwide will benefit from Ramadan programs this year, with a value of Dhs21,303,430.

1,151,600 people will benefit from a fasting breakfast program during the month at the state level, at a value of 11,516,600 dirhams, while 44,928 people will benefit from the Ramadan meal, which provides the main food needs of needy families and people in need, at a cost of 4,241,230 In addition to 51,810 people who benefit from zakat al-Fitr at a value of 4 million and 315 thousand dirhams, in addition to two thousand and 100 orphans who benefit from Eid clothing at a value of 630,000 dirhams, the authority also distributes fasting-breaking meals to 200,000 people during the holy month, at a value of 600,000 dirhams. dirhams.

250 locations

It is noteworthy that the Red Crescent Authority has allocated about 250 sites to collect donations in all emirates of the country, especially in shopping centers, popular markets, densely populated areas and other sites, in addition to a number of other sites for collecting in-kind donations, in addition to donating through the authority’s centers, website and smartphone application. Bank deposits, text messages, toll-free phone number, cash donation boxes and electronic devices.