Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Police General Command congratulated the youth on their International Day, stressing its full support for the nation’s youth in gaining knowledge and knowledge, and its commitment to empowering them scientifically and practically, and activating their role to participate strongly in the country’s leadership.

Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, affirmed their feeling of pride in what the youth of the UAE have achieved today, and the qualitative local and international achievements they have achieved, thanks to the support of the rational leadership.