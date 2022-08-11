Dubai (Union)

Fahd Ahmed Al Raisi, Executive Director of the Dubai Government Workshop, said on the occasion of the International Youth Day: The world celebrates the International Youth Day in appreciation of the prominent role of youth in advancing the development and prosperity of societies at all levels.

He added, the celebration of the United Arab Emirates on this occasion embodies the keenness of the wise leadership to provide the opportunity for the young men and women of the country to continue to play a vital role in the country’s march that is full of achievements, as they are the main axis of growth, in translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Ministers and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, where His Highness affirmed that “the UAE is a success story of its young heroes, and with the spirit of youth we achieve the first places.”

Al Raisi said: “Young people have always been the cornerstone of the development process of the UAE during the first fifty years, and this approach will continue during the next fifty years, in line with the visions and sound directives of the wise leadership, to enhance youth empowerment, hone their skills, and provide them with competitive and productive capabilities.”