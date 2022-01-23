In a step that is the first of its kind in the region, the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology in Dubai Police was able to accurately determine the time of death of a decomposing body of a person found in one of the deserted dwellings in the emirate, based on the strategic database of forensic entomology, which Dubai Police announced recently. About the initiation of its establishment in cooperation with the World Organization for Science and Research NSF.

timing accuracy

Major General Dr. Ahmed Eid Al-Mansoori, Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, said that the team of the strategic database project for forensic entomology succeeded in determining the exact time of death, which is 63 and a half hours from the time of finding the body, while the estimate of the time of death was according to medicine. This is considered a great achievement for the project that we announced in the middle of last year, to establish a reference database that includes detailed information about the insect species that feed on corpses in the UAE environment, and over the course of different climatic conditions. And determining the type of strain and the life cycle of the insect in the different stages of decomposition of the carcass, which is the first time that this has been done at the level of the region.

influential factors

Major General Al-Mansoori stressed that forensic entomology is one of the specialized and extremely important forensic sciences, so that experts rely on it to reveal the circumstances of mysterious cases by relying on insects to accurately determine the process of decomposition of bodies and the time of death, and if the body was subjected to a process of moving from one area to another, or if climatic conditions contributed in accelerating or slowing down the decomposition process, pointing out that it is a group of factors that integrate together so that experts and specialists can provide clear and accurate scientific answers.

He also confirmed that the General Administration’s interest in forensic entomology came in accordance with the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and follow-up from Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, to keep pace with all scientific disciplines, including entomology. Criminal, and qualifying officers and employees in this specialty, so that we can reveal the ambiguity of the cases, in order to achieve the strategic directions of Dubai Police in reaching a safe environment and innovation in institutional capabilities.

climatic conditions

For her part, Captain Dr. Sarah Al-Maqhawi, forensic physician, head of the medical examination department in the Forensic Medicine Department, head of the strategic project to establish a criminal entomology database, said that they have started implementing a number of studied scientific experiments in accordance with international scientific foundations since the start of work on establishing a criminal entomology database. The data, pointing to their placement of mice carcasses in different geographical areas, each of which is characterized by a different nature from the other, such as mountainous, desert, coastal, commercial or usually inhabited cities, and these carcasses are subject to close monitoring, and identify and study the type of insect species that feed on those bodies throughout the decomposition period, Its life cycle and lineage, as each geographical area differs from insects, and the team records data and studies insects, in order to be able to create a reliable scientific database that we can refer to in the future whenever the need arises.

63 hours and a half

Dr. Sarah indicated that the decomposing body that they found for an unidentified person in the abandoned housing was not reported to anyone, and due to its decomposition and insects feeding on it, it was necessary to determine the exact time of death, as part of studying the case and revealing its circumstances, especially since the causes of death were still unknown. She added, “In forensic medicine, we determine an approximate time of death if the corpse was decomposing, and in this case the approximate period was not more than a few days, but by placing the corpse of a mouse in the same conditions that the unknown corpse was exposed to, according to meteorological data with regard to humidity, heat, etc., and by monitoring insects. Which formed on the corpse of the mouse, and its arrival to the same life cycle of insects that we raised as evidence from the unknown corpse, we were able to accurately determine the death, which is 63 and a half hours.”

Select 21 types

In turn, Lieutenant Hussein Al-Marzouqi, assistant biological expert, scientific and field supervisor in the team, explained that the scientific experiments they are carrying out to identify insect species, resulted in the identification of 21 species of species that feed on corpses, their types, places and seasons of existence and life cycle, and other data, Noting that they devoted an entire year to carrying out experiments and documenting project data to ensure that the bodies simulated different climatic conditions throughout the year, and in the various geographical areas of the Emirate.

Ants “Carpentes Phyllis”

Lieutenant Marzouki explained, “In one of the experiments, the corpse of a mouse was placed in a desert area, and it waited until it reached a stage of decomposition, of which only the bones remained. More than 3 weeks until I reached this state, due to the feeding of a type of ant called “Compontes Villa” that feeds on corpses in that desert area and leaves them in the form of bones, which makes one imagine that the corpse is left for months.

The lieutenant affirmed that forensic entomology is an old science, approved for decades in the United States of America and European countries, which in turn own a database of hundreds of species of insects that feed on corpses, with their growth stages and life cycles, each according to the climatic and geographical conditions in which they live, noting that Each Arab country is required to create its own databases, given the different species of insects according to the environment and climate from one country to another, and from one region to another.

He explained that they are continuing to carry out scientific experiments, monitor corpses distributed in different areas with thermal cameras, raise insect samples on a weekly basis, and record data to complete the project that is scheduled to be completed around the middle of this year, pointing out that the project would make a scientific revolution in the region after creating a database. Rich, so that it is based on resolving many mysterious issues and their circumstances, whether in the emirate or any other region.

Staff

Dubai Police Efforts in Rehabilitation and Training

More than 4 years ago, the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology began training and qualifying officers in forensic entomology, anticipating the importance of this science and its great impact in contributing to finding answers to solve ambiguous issues, according to the evidence and scientific studies related to the field.

Insects play a very important role in the process of biological decomposition of corpses, and forensic entomology based on the study and knowledge of the life stage of the insect and the development of its growth according to each type, which enables experts to deduce reliable and accurate information about the place of death or crime, and determine the time of death in hours, days and months as well. And if it took place at night or during the day, which plays a key role in acquitting or convicting the accused.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

