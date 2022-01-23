Singer Luna Ki has announced that she will not participate in the benidorm fest, the pre-selection that RTVE is going to hold from January 26 to 29 in the city of Alicante to choose the representative of Spain in the next Eurovision Song Contest, whose 66th edition takes place in Turin (Italy), from May 10, 12 to 14 of this year. The young Luna Górriz, born in Barcelona in 1999, with the stage name Luna Ki, only a few months ago began her career within the new Spanish urban music.

The reason that the artist has transferred to the organization to leave the pre-selection contest is that of not being able to use auto tune, a common technology in the music industry that uses a computer program to modify the voice. The rules of the Eurovision Song Contest prevent its use, RTVE has reported in a statement.

However, Luna Ki, who in minutes has become a trend on social networks after knowing her decision, has assured that her song, titled I’m going to die, has been composed precisely with that audio processor and is, therefore, an “essential part” of its performance. The song’s lyrics begin with the refrain: “I’m going to die / I’m going to kill / When you’re gone / nothing is the same.” A heartbreak story that, at another point, says: “I’ve taken an aspirin / I don’t go to school anymore / and I’ve burned a car”.

Luna Ki has asked for respect for his decision and has added that he will give more explanations, to the public, to the other participants in the Benidorm Fest and to RTVE at a press conference in the Alicante town this Monday, at 4:30 p.m.

