According to the minister, priority themes for the government go against the interests of a sector “that depends on the exploration” of territories

Minister Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) defined the body's relationship with Congress as turbulent. According to her, the climate is expected to worsen throughout 2024 due to issues that the ministry sees as priorities.

“I think that, in relation to the indigenous agenda, [a relação com o Congresso] tends to get worse and worse, because [pautas caras ao ministério] These are the interests of agribusiness, mining companies, this industrial sector that depends on the exploration of territories. They will continue fighting to prevent the demarcation of indigenous land”declared in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Wednesday (27.mar.2024).

Guajajara stated that he fought for the approval of the time frame. The topic was approved by Congress and vetoed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Then, congressmen overturned the veto. At the end of December, the president of Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), promulgated the time frame.

The thesis establishes that indigenous people would only have the right to lands that were in their possession on October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Federal Constitution, or that were under legal dispute at that time.

The minister stated that she had acted as “blunt form” during the discussion of the agenda in Congress. “I held several meetings with parliamentarians, leaders and presidents of committees where the project would be passed”, he declared.

“It is a reality that there is an absolute majority in the National Congress, led by the ruralist group, against the demarcation of indigenous lands. We worked together to bring in more votes, but we knew that the decision had already been made. We did what we could. But talking doesn't mean they'll change their mind”, he added.

Asked about other issues that could complicate the relationship between the ministry she leads and Congress, Guajajara replied: “The disintrusion [retirada de invasores de reservas, como garimpeiros], which generates a political reaction from mayors and governors. They worry because they don't want to lose those votes. And this year, with municipal elections, this becomes more intense”.

