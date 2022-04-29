Dubai Municipality has completed all its preparations to receive the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, as it has prepared an integrated plan within the framework of its keenness to provide the best services to the public during the days of the Eid holiday. It is safe for consumption.

Food Safety-

Dubai Municipality has intensified the process of controlling Eid sweets factories and shops to ensure their safety. Inspection tours to markets and food outlets continue to be intensified, where restaurants, bakeries, popular kitchens and vegetable and fruit markets are covered on the waterfront and Al Awir, and to ensure that they are followed and fulfilled by all approved food safety requirements, given the To the increase in food consumption during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr and the increasing demand by the public in restaurants and markets.

In continuation of its efforts, Dubai Municipality organizes inspection campaigns to ensure food safety in events held in recreational areas and tourist attractions to ensure the safety of visitors and residents of the Emirate of Dubai.

Dubai Gardens-

Dubai parks are preparing to receive Eid al-Fitr, in various locations such as the Dubai Frame, Dubai Safari Park, Children’s City, as well as Al Mamzar Park, such as entertainment shows and workshops, and in the open air specifically in Al Mamzar Park, an outdoor cinema will be operated for visitors to the park. Also, visitors will be able to create memories through the photography corner in Al Khor Park.

Dubai abattoirs-

Dubai abattoirs also confirmed their full readiness during the days of Eid Al-Fitr, through a program and work plan and a full technical and veterinary staff, as its final preparations were completed to receive this occasion in all the abattoirs of the emirate, providing all necessary supplies and developing slaughter halls with the aim of increasing production capacity and facilitating and flexible work in The slaughterhouses, in addition to the department’s cooperation, have several smart applications for sacrifices, through which it is possible to facilitate the arrival of slaughtered animals to the customer by requesting through applications.





Dubai beaches-

Dubai Municipality has raised the readiness of the beaches to receive its visitors during the days of Eid Al-Fitr, and is expected to witness a large turnout, especially with the advent of the summer and holiday season, and confirmed that it has completed its preparations to provide the best services and recreational destinations on the beaches to be able to accommodate the large numbers of visitors that will flock, And to ensure the safety of its work and performance.



