Children ‘s news Teachers go on strike in ten cities – for schoolchildren an extra week off after Labor Day

Children’s News offers children fun on strike days.

Teachers the strike was confirmed on Friday. The strike directly affects the lives of schoolchildren in ten Finnish cities, as a total of 22,000 teachers go on strike.

In the cities that are on strike, basic education is on hiatus. This means extra week off for students in strike schools starting on Tuesday after Labor Day.

The strike affects a total of 81,000 municipal employees. The strike closes schools and kindergartens from 3 to 9. May in ten cities: Espoo, Helsinki, Kauniainen, Vantaa, Oulu, Rovaniemi, Jyväskylä, Tampere, Turku and Kuopio.

In addition, the strike will affect the operations of libraries and museums, among other things.

To homes information about the strike has been shared through the Wilma school app. In Vantaa, for example, parents were told through Wilma how to keep some kindergartens open. The same post also said that all primary school children could go to certain schools during the strike. So Vantaa offers food for those who want to, but food is not available in all schools.

Helsinki has said that it will keep 72 kindergartens open in different parts of Helsinki during the strike. However, there will be a limited number of employees in day care centers.

Not all teachers are forced to strike. Therefore, cities have said they will reassess the situation after the strike begins, given how much staff it is possible to get to schools. If there are enough staff, individual schools can invite individual classes to teach.

Teachers and the rest of the municipality demanded salary increases in a payday demonstration at the Helsinki Senate Square in early April.

Teachers and other municipal workers are demanding an improvement in pay. Their hopes include a new payroll program that would allow pay to rise over several years.

Municipal workers have tried to negotiate pay increases with their employers, but the situation has come to a bad start. A conciliation board has been set up by the Ministry of Labor to open the node, trying to reach an agreement between the parties.

No agreement was reached, so now the workers are trying to get their will through the strike.