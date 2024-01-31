Today, during its participation in the “Arab Health 2024” exhibition currently held at the Dubai World Trade Center, the Dubai Health Authority launched the “Permit to Practice in the Emirate of Dubai” initiative, as part of its ongoing efforts to create a flexible, innovative and attractive work environment for qualified medical talents to work in… The health sector in Dubai.

The initiative – which is the first of its kind at the state level – targets doctors, dentists, nurses, midwives, allied health professions, and alternative medicine, as it provides tremendous opportunities for health professionals to join the work teams in health facilities in the public and private sectors, after fulfilling the basic requirements and obtaining practice permits approved by the Authority. Health in Dubai.

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, stressed the importance of this initiative, which comes within the Authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the health system in the emirate, provide it with expertise, competencies and medical talent, and provide the opportunity for health facilities to attract health professionals and license them temporarily. Until a professional license is obtained, in addition to encouraging investment in the health sector, within a stimulating business environment that effectively contributes to achieving the professional ambitions of investors and health professionals in general.

He pointed out that this initiative contributes to achieving proactive steps for the health sector in emergencies, disasters and crises, by enabling health facilities in the emirate to meet their need for health professionals, obtaining medical expertise in rare specialties within permits to practice the profession and benefiting from these competencies in the education process. Continuing through its participation in medical conferences organized by the Emirate of Dubai and the country in general.

He said that this initiative reflects the commitment of the Dubai Health Authority to enhance competitiveness and innovation in the health sector, and to provide an encouraging, sustainable and attractive environment for investment and development of health skills. He expects that the initiative will contribute to attracting more qualified medical personnel, and enhancing and consolidating Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for experienced health professionals. And high competencies in various medical specialties.

He added that obtaining a practice permit takes one day and lasts up to three months, during which the health professional can work in health facilities, learn about the legislation and standards related to practicing the profession in the emirate, and apply for a license to practice the profession during this period.

He explained the ease of procedures for obtaining this license through the electronic system “Sheryan”, as application for this service is done from the account of the medical director of the licensed health facility, and the professional cannot apply directly to the service, pointing out that applying for a practice permit does not require passing the test or checking the documents. You can apply for a permit and registration service to obtain a license to practice the profession.

Dr. Al-Mulla pointed out that obtaining a permit in the field of specialization does not necessarily mean later obtaining a professional license with the same title, which requires fulfilling the requirements according to the Unified Guide for Licensing Health Professionals.