The Dubai Health Authority has issued a circular to all health professionals and health facilities operating within the authority’s jurisdiction in Dubai on the necessity of epidemiological investigation of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology for children under 16 years of age, as part of its keenness to combat communicable diseases and limit their spread, which provides protection for the individual and society.

The circular stated: “For the purpose of preserving public health, and in line with the precautionary measures taken by the UAE in general and the Emirate of Dubai in particular, in the early detection and investigation of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology for children under 16 years of age, in order to reduce the risk of the disease spreading. The authority is in the process of raising the level of epidemiological monitoring of cases of this disease in the Emirate of Dubai to ensure the effective and optimal application of preventive measures and control of potential sources of infection for the disease, provided that it is implemented as of today’s date.

The authority called on all health professionals and health facilities operating within the jurisdiction and powers of the Dubai Health Authority to comply fully with what was stated in the circular in order to avoid any legal accountability.

It is noteworthy that acute inflammatory disease recently appeared in a number of European countries and led to the infection of many children, forcing some of them to have liver transplants, and also led to the registration of some deaths, according to the World Health Organization, and she said that the causes of the emergence of acute hepatitis are still unknown, calling on all countries Take all precautionary measures to prevent disease.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

