Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Head of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, stressed on the International Youth Day that the nation’s youth are the real wealth of a nation that is betting on their abilities to continue the march towards continuing its excellence and leadership on the global stage at all levels and making exceptional achievements in which their ambitions embrace the sky.

His Excellency noted: “Young people play an important role in achieving the promising future that awaits our country in the next fifty years.

As we look to the future with ambitions that embrace the sky, we look to the youth and we are confident that they are the makers of the best future for the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, who are working to achieve the future they aspire to from today, a future that guarantees better health for them, their families, and the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

His Excellency explained that the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi is keen on empowering young people, whether by motivating them to study medical specialties, join the health care system and contribute to its development, or by providing support for creative ideas and emerging projects and enabling young people to be successful entrepreneurs, pointing to the pivotal role of youth in establishing The emirate’s position as an incubator of innovation in life sciences, digital health and other promising fields.