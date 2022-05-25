The Government of Dubai, represented by the Department of Finance and the Smart Dubai Government Establishment, has signed a partnership agreement with Al Ansari Exchange, which aims to enable the company’s customers to use the government digital payment gateway to complete the payment process through the “Al Ansari Exchange” application, according to what was published by the official account of the Dubai Government Media Office via “Twitter”.

