Liverpool will have the opportunity this Saturday to win their seventh Champions League, a figure within the reach of very few and which would place them as one of the teams with the most European titles in the world.
The Reds have been competing at the maximum in this tournament for some time, to the point of having played two consecutive finals in 2018 and 2019. Curiously, in 2018 they faced the same rival, Real Madrid, so they will have the opportunity to take revenge. Let’s see how the other Champions who won the networks.
Liverpool wrote its name in European history for the first time in 1977. networks They beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 in the final, with a legendary team that would mark an era.
The following season the team led by Dalglish, Hughes and Fairclough reached the final again after beating Borussia again, and this time in the final they beat Club Brugge 1-0, lifting their second consecutive European Cup.
Despite going two seasons without playing the European Cup final again, Liverpool returned to another final, demonstrating the team’s superiority at this time. In this case, the rival was Real Madrid, whom they beat in the last Champions League final that the Whites lost. Coincidences exist and this year the final and stage will be repeated, since that one was also played in Paris.
The Dalglish legend would be joined that season by Ian Rush, forming one of the best strikers in history. Together they would lead Liverpool to another Champions League final, the fourth for the Scotsman, where they would beat Roma on penalties.
To see Liverpool lift a Champions League again, almost 20 years would have to pass. Rafa Benítez arrived at the discipline net at a difficult time for Liverpool and made them win titles again, including the historic 2005 Champions League, in which they came back from 0-3 against Milan, and won the penalty shootout.
After losing the final the previous year, Klopp’s Liverpool appeared again in the Champions League final in 2019, after coming back from a historic match against FC Barcelona in the semifinals. Once there they dominated and comfortably beat Tottenham.
