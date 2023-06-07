Dubai Electricity and Water Authority announced that it had received two offers from ACWA Power and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), where Masdar offered the lowest price of 1.62154 US dollar cents per kWh for the implementation of the sixth phase (with a capacity of 1,800 MW) of the Mohammed bin Rashid complex. Al Maktoum Solar Energy using photovoltaic solar panels according to the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. This phase will be implemented in phases starting from the last quarter of 2024.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, ​​said: “In support of the vision of the wise leadership that gives great priority to renewable and clean energy projects, DEWA broke the record it achieved before that in the lowest price for solar photovoltaic projects based on a model The independent producer of energy in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which contributed to reducing the cost of solar energy projects in the world.The projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park are the largest solar energy complex in one location in the world according to the product model “The Independent Energy Authority has received great interest from international developers, which reflects the confidence and interest of investors in the major projects adopted by the Dubai government. The authority has attracted huge investments to the state from the private sector and foreign banks, which has led to an increase in cash flows to the economy of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.”

His Excellency Al Tayer added: “Achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Carbon Neutral Strategy 2050 for the Emirate of Dubai to provide 100% of the total energy production capacity in Dubai from clean energy sources by 2050 requires a production capacity of 42,000 megawatts of clean and renewable energy by 2050. “The total current production capacity of solar energy projects in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is 2,237 megawatts, and there are currently 533 megawatts in the complex under implementation. With the completion of the sixth phase of the complex with a capacity of 1,800 megawatts, the total production capacity will reach 4,660 megawatts.”

His Excellency Al Tayer stressed that DEWA is keen to complete the phases of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Park in accordance with the highest international standards by using the latest solar energy technologies to promote the transition towards a sustainable green economy by increasing the proportion of renewable and clean energy, indicating that the complex will contribute to reducing of more than 6.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

DEWA began the process of selecting the best bidder by issuing Expression of Interest (EOI) letters on September 14, 2022, followed by sending prequalification requests (RFQ) to 23 interested bidders on November 15, 2022. After studying the offers, 7 international companies were qualified to submit bids. (RFP) on December 30, 2022.

It is noteworthy that the authority is currently evaluating the bids received from developers, and the best bidder will be selected in the third quarter of this year.