By 2030, all Bentleys will be electric. However, there are no electric motors in the car you are looking at. The Continental GT S is still of the old school, and perhaps we should see it as a sort of final blow before electrification works its way into the Conti range.

The GT S claims to be a sportier version, although it doesn’t have more power – the extra assertiveness should come from some detail-level tweaks and additions. For example, there is a standard sports exhaust ‘to amplify the beat of the V8’. Much shiny chrome has been replaced by black. There are new 22-inch rims, which house red calipers.

What else is special about this Conti?

And of course there are various badges, including on the dashboard and seats, that tell you that you are in something very, very special. Not that you need that: once your index finger has found the start button, the first roll of revs already indicates that this is a Bentley with a considerably more dynamic state of mind.

Then, when you’ve set the fancy drive-mode dial to Sport – which directs the eight-speed automatic to a sportier shift pattern, with later upshifts and earlier downshifts – you’ll be treated to pops, pops and rumbles from the exhausts as you lift off the accelerator or switch back. That slightly noisier soundtrack and the suede upholstery could give you the idea that the rest of the car is also sportier.

Driving the Bentley Continental GT S

Still, apart from the standard mounted Dynamic Ride, no other suspension changes. It drives as formidably as any other Bentley. In terms of handling, we have actually always found the V8 to be the better option, better than the also delicious version with twelve cylinders. Because that little less weight on the front axle – the V8 weighs just a little less than the W12 – keeps understeer better within limits and that makes this device a bit more appealing to take on the road and put it to work.

The time when Bentley made cars that were mainly – or rather only – suitable for silently whizzing down the gentleman’s roads is long gone, and the Continental and Flying Spur are the most dynamic cars in the current range. (Logically too, because the only other model besides those two is the Bentayga, and it is not very dynamic.)

Not the best Bentley to finish with

But if you somehow manage to get your name on the W12 order list (there seems to be a waiting list), then the latest Continental GT Speed ​​- which only comes with that iconic six-litre W12 – might be the more appropriate choice to to fire that final salute. If only because that model gets four-wheel steering and an electronic differential.

If you didn’t place that order in time enough, don’t worry, because this Bentley Continental GT S offers almost as much fun, and may also give you a glimpse of what Bentley has in store for the future.

Because if the brand’s ladies and gentlemen engineers can make something so heavy, yet steer it with such clarity and precision, then perhaps we need to worry just a little less about the company’s all-electric future. It appears that it is in good hands.

Specifications of the Bentley Continental GT S (2023)

Engine

3,996 cc

V8, two turbos

550 hp @ nnb rpm

770 Nm @ 2,000 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds

top 318 km/h

Consumption (average)

12.1 l/100 km

275 g/km CO2 G label

Dimensions

4,850×1,996x

1,405 mm (lxwxh)

2,851mm (wheelbase)

2,065 kilograms

90 l (petrol)

358 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 322,046 (NL)

€255,763 (B)