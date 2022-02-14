Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has announced that the current production capacity of the Hassyan power generation complex in Dubai is 1,200 megawatts with an independent product system, and 600 megawatts will be added during the last quarter of this year and another 600 megawatts during the third quarter of 2023, bringing the production capacity of the complex, which was recently converted to operate Natural gas only instead of clean coal technology to 2,400 megawatts.

From the beginning, the Hassyan Power Complex was designed and built as a bi-fuel power plant that runs on both natural gas and clean coal, but currently relies on natural gas only.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said that the Hassyan power production complex is added to the Jebel Ali power and water desalination plants complex, which is one of the main pillars for providing the Emirate of Dubai with reliable, efficient and high quality electricity and water services, with a total production capacity of 9547 megawatts. The total production capacity of the authority is 13,417 megawatts of electricity, of which 1,527 megawatts are from renewable energy using photovoltaic solar panels at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

He added: “The Hassyan Energy Production Complex, which we implement according to the Independent Power Producer system, is based on the latest international technologies in the field of energy production. The turbines of power production plants were prepared from the beginning to work with both natural gas and clean coal, so when we decided to convert the complex to run on natural gas, they were not There is a pause, but the conversion process went smoothly, and this step came to support the vision and directives of the wise leadership to promote the transformation of the Emirate of Dubai into a carbon-neutral economy and in line with the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050 for the Emirate of Dubai to provide 100% of the production capacity of energy from sources clean energy by 2050. This step also enhances our efforts to diversify energy sources and secure energy supplies in Dubai to ensure that electricity services are provided according to the highest standards of reliability, availability and efficiency.”

It is noteworthy that the Hassyan complex includes a water desalination project with a production capacity of 120 million gallons per day using reverse osmosis technology according to the independent water producer system.

Work is currently underway to build water production plants using reverse osmosis technology, as it requires less energy compared to flash distillation technology, which makes this the best option for water desalination.



