For years Ferrari has been talking about the new technical regulation, about the 2021 revolution – which later became 2022 thanks to the unfortunate pandemic – and about the cycle to be opened. Now the moment of truth has come. In a few days, on February 17, the Prancing Horse will unveil the highly anticipated F1-75, the car that should finally bring the color red back to the top of motorsport, or at least fight to reach them. One does not necessarily ask for the title to be won at the first stroke of this new era, but the minimum wage is to go back to winning races – possibly more than one – and concretely worry Mercedes and Red Bull, still favorites on the eve.

The last sharp of Ferrari dates back to 22 September 2019. Sebastian Vettel was still there and he was one-two in Singapore, with him ahead of Charles Leclerc, not without a corollary of controversy. Three years are approaching from that date and it would be difficult for the leaders of Maranello to justify another year without a win. On the new racing car that will end up in the hands of the Leclerc-Sainz couple there is a great deal of anticipation and moderate optimism. To take stock of the expectations and forecasts surrounding the new creature of the team led by Mattia Binotto tried there Gazzetta dello Sport.

“[…] if you are wrong, you risk not seeing the ball for many more years. An eventuality that in Maranello they do not even want to take into consideration, also because the results collected in the simulator and in the wind tunnel give confidence. […] The F1-75 […] it will have high sides and a zero-volume rear gait […]. […] respects what Mattia Binotto asked for […]: dare and work without any prejudice. […] the rear suspension has been redesigned and the transmission has been downsized. […] hard work has been done to recover the load that the new rules have cut […]. […] Engineers […] they concentrated on Superfast ignition (“speeded up” in the pre-combustion chamber) with the aim of fully recovering the horsepower lost with bio-fuel (10%). The hybrid […] it was tested in the last championship, and is therefore an enhanced evolution “.