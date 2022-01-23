Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services is preparing to participate in the Arab Health Exhibition 2021, which will be held at the Dubai Trade Center.

The Foundation intends to participate in a model of its specialized vehicles, which were specially designed for it, to be the new version of the ambulances.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Khalifa Al-Dray, said that the exhibition contributes to demonstrating the government’s interest in the health system in an integrated manner, its keenness to develop it, and improving the quality and sustainability of health services in it.

The Foundation participates in the VIP vehicle, which is the most advanced ambulance vehicle, and it is a specialized transport ambulance unit. The vehicle has also been designed from the inside in a way that provides comfort and complete comfort to the patient.



