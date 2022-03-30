Will Sébastien Loeb race in the DTM for the 2022 season? It could be and the first signs came on Tuesday when the 9-time WRC Champion was seen testing at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Frenchman was in the Ardennes together with AF Corse, which provided him with the Ferrari 488 that the Piacenza team is fielding again in the German series in collaboration with Red Bull.

The energy drink company has been a sponsor of Loeb for years, which in the past had also started careers in the world of GT3 and WTCC, before returning to rallies and making his debut in the Dakar and also in Extreme E.

Felipe Fraga, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Last week AF Corse-Red Bull announced that this year they will have Felipe Fraga and Nick Cassidy as drivers, respectively in the Red Bull and AlphaTauri livery cars.

According to news gathered by Motorsport.com, Loeb in Belgium drove a third vehicle of the Prancing Horse (which he will test again today) and the most likely option is that he will take over from Cassidy when the New Zealander is engaged in Formula E and in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The concomitance of the latter will in fact lead him to skip the events of Portimao, Norisring and Spa, so it really appears a great possibility to make his debut in the German series for a further seasonal commitment to be added to those in the WRC – with M-Sport – and in Extreme E.