Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis sees the impact of memberships on the economics of the sector as still small.

Like cinema and music, little by little the video game industry is betting on subscription models. We have proof of this in the new PS Plus with hundreds of on-demand games presented yesterday, but also in other mobile memberships such as Apple Arcade. But, What is its current economic impact on the sector? And given this, how is the market share distributed among the different alternatives?

According to data shared by Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis, collected by the American news portal Axios, subscription services represent 4% of the total video game market in Europe and North America. That’s $3.7 billion compared to $81 billion generated by other business activities in the industry, such as record sales, digital downloads and micropayments.

Axios puts this data into contrast with music and film. For example, streaming services accounted for 83% of US music industry revenue. in 2021, according to the main association of record companies in the North American country, while it is estimated that there are already 1,300 million subscription accounts in video on demand services according to a report by the Motion Picture Association.

Absolute dominance of Xbox Game Pass

However, we must take into account the long journey of this business model in music, film and TV, while in video games these memberships did not begin to gain weight until the launch in 2017 of Xbox Game Pass, which according to Harding- Rolls accounts for 60% of the total subscriptions in the sector today, all without forgetting the vast economic impact of micropayments. Recall that Xbox Game Pass already has 25 million subscribers worldwide.

The Axios report was published hours before the presentation of PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium with which Sony seeks to offer users a way to enjoy hundreds of games in exchange for a monthly, quarterly or annual fee.

More about: Subscription, Xbox Game Pass and Studies and reports.