The ITR is currently working to define the calendar for the next DTM season and, in addition to the possible addition of the Salzburgring in Austria, a race on the Nordschleife is also planned. The use of Class 1 cars had made it technically impossible for the DTM to hold an event on the longest permanent circuit in the world, due to the requirement for a Grade 2 license, but last year’s transition to GT3 regulations means that now the DTM can return to the circuit for the first time since 1993.

ITR chief Gerhard Berger has always made it clear that he would one day take the DTM to the Nordschleife and reiterated his intention in Portimao earlier this year: “We would like to do it, but I need the support of Nürburgring GmbH. Now we have to tackle the issue again. “

According to Motorsport.com’s sister newspaper Motorsport-Total.com, Berger’s claims were not a PR gimmick and the ITR is seriously considering organizing a race on the 20.8km circuit, which currently hosts several races. of GT and touring cars, including the legendary 24 Hours of Nurburgring.

But there are several logistical challenges the DTM will face, due to the length and nature of the circuit itself that has earned it a place in racing folklore. While the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS) relies primarily on on-board cameras for filming the race, the DTM adheres to higher television production standards and therefore will have to incur significant costs to place mobile cameras on the track.

Likewise, it will have to ensure the presence of an adequate number of marshals and security personnel to ensure that the races run safely and that the various stands can be open to spectators who pay for the ticket.

A race of this type – or a couple of races – could take place in support of another event, such as the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring, or on its own, to give maximum visibility to the DTM. Running a race during the Nurburgring 24 Hours weekend, as it did in the 1990s, could create further problems for the DTM drivers who participate in the legendary German classic and who will have difficulty carrying out the double assignment due to scheduling constraints.

# 44 Falken Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R: Klaus Bachler, Alessio Picariello, Patrick Pilet, Martin Ragginger Photo by: Andreas Beil

That said, Berger remains confident that a DTM race at the Nordschleife is more than a pipe dream: “Sometimes, if you sit down and sort it out cleanly, there aren’t so many problems anymore. DTM on the great ring of the Nurburgring “.

Legendary driver Hans-Joachim Stuck supports the DTM plans in principle, but advises the series to “take a test first” to get a better idea of ​​the challenge the cars will face in a sprint format.

“I’m someone who is not afraid of anything, but today you have to be careful what you drive on the Nordschleife,” the two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Nurburgring and 24 Hours of Le Mans told Motorsport-Total.com. “Not only is it difficult to drive, but it also has a lot of bumps and jumps. And today’s cars are not suitable for jumps, it must be said clearly.”

The DTM will play a couple of races on the sprint track of the Nurburgring circuit on 27-28 August for the fifth round of the 2022 season.