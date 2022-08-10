





Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil and Vale-Gás with the end of the Social Registration Number (NIS) 2 receive payments this Wednesday (10).

Auxílio Brasil increased from R$400 to R$600. The difference will appear as a “complementary benefit” on the statement. This amount will be offered until December, according to Constitutional Amendment 123, which created a state of emergency to expand social benefits on the eve of the elections. The proposal also increased the Gas Voucher to R$110.

Resources can be moved through the Caixa TEM application, where it is possible to pay bills, slips and make purchases using the virtual debit card. To withdraw the money, it is necessary to use the program card, generating a code in the App or directly at a Caixa branch. Withdrawals can also be made at lottery, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service terminals.

In August, the payment date for both benefits is the same, defined according to the last digit of the NIS of each beneficiary. Look:

End of NIS 1, the amount will be paid on 08/9;

End of NIS 2, the amount will be paid on 08/10;

End of NIS 3, the amount will be paid on 08/11;

End of NIS 4, the amount will be paid on 08/12;

End of NIS 5, the amount will be paid on 08/15;

End of NIS 6, the amount will be paid on 08/16;

End of NIS 7, the amount will be paid on 08/17;

End of NIS 8, the amount will be paid on 08/18;

End of NIS 9, the amount will be paid on 08/19;

End of NIS 0, the amount will be paid on 08/22.







