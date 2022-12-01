DS Automobiles And PENSKE Autosport presented the new DS E-TENSE FE23. The team will present itself at the starting line of the next Formula E season with a respectable team, made up of the reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne and by an experienced and successful rider like Jean-Eric Vergne.

DS opened the collaboration with Penske after closing the one with Techeetah, which earned two world titles, topped off with 10 victories, 15 pole positions and 28 podiums. The black-gold color stands out in what will be a deeply renewed group of cars. In fact, the Gen3 cars will make their debut, more powerful and faster, but also more efficient and lighter.