A couple of days ago the second trailer for the movie was revealed. Super Mario Bros., which made fans very excited with the focus that was given to characters like Peach, Donkey Kong and Luigi. Nevertheless, The public still has a big problem, and it’s about Chris Pratt as Mario.

Since it became known that Pratt would be in charge of giving voice to the iconic Nintendo plumber, many have expressed their dissatisfaction with this decision. Now, with the new breakthrough, The disgust of the fans with this decision returned to dominate the conversations on the internet. This is what the public mentions now.

“The Super Mario Bros. movie could be the first instance where instead of one character/actor carrying the movie, literally EVERYONE ELSE is carrying Chris Pratt.”

Behind the scenes of Chris Pratt recording lines for the Mario movie.

“Really excited for the movie where Chris Pratt plays a scruffy leading man who is bad at everything while his much more competent sidekick does all the work for none of the credit and then is forced to be his love interest despite He doesn’t earn anything.”

“Hearing the voice of Chris Pratt as Mario.”

“Everyone’s reaction to Chris Pratt Mario is like:”

Although we’ve only heard Chris Pratt’s voice in a couple of lines of dialogue, it seems that no one is happy with this job. Many have pointed out that the actor is simply using his normal voice, and does not pay homage to the legacy of Charles Martinettwho has brought Mario and Luigi to life since the 90s.

We can only wait for Super Mario Bros. hits theaters on April 7, 2023 so that we can listen in a good way to the work of Chris Pratt. On related topics, here you can see the new trailer for the film. In the same way, it seems that there is already a release date for the digital edition of the tape.

Editor’s Note:

Unlike Charlie Day and Anja Taylor-Joy, who are also using their normal voices, Chris Pratt doesn’t sound like Mario. The other two actors are more like their animated counterparts, so there isn’t a huge difference from the expectations of the fans.

