At the Paris Automobile International Festival, there was not only glory for Renault, which for its part received two awards for as many models. The DS brand was also the protagonist of the event thanks to the DS 4, which was awarded by the jury as “Most beautiful car of the year 2022“. An important recognition for the luxury brand of the Stellantis group, which is not new to prizes of this type: we remember that the one obtained by DS 4 is the seventh trophy awarded to the DS brand during the last eight editions of the Automobile International Festival.

We are talking about a model of vital importance to the growth ambitions of the DS brand, and which embodies the new generation of brand design: As refined as it is hi-tech, the new DS 4 combines a charismatic exterior design with the purity and fluidity of the interior design, characterized by a large number of handcrafted details. “This award is a reward for the women and men who have shaped the DS 4, well beyond the team of the Parisian Design Studio – commented Thierry Metroz, Director of Design at DS – Before even drawing the first line in pencil, we worked with our engineers for two years on the design of a tailor-made technical platform. The shape of the DS 4 is unique in the segment with innovative proportions: the line is athletic, very muscular, compact and solidly placed on wide wheels. DS 4 is at the same time aerodynamic, efficient and full of character“.