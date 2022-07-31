It remains a wonderful summer for sun worshipers. The month of August promises to be warm, just like July, with many sunny and dry days. According to WeerOnline, there is a good chance that we will again exceed 30 degrees Celsius for a few days.

Warm days are part of August, but according to the meteorologists it will be a few degrees warmer than normal, according to the meteorologists. It is also drier and sunnier.

Farmers and nature managers will be less happy about this. It has been very dry in our country for weeks and we can expect little precipitation in the coming month. There will be some showers, even in the coming days. But that is not enough for the dry nature. Meteorologist Yannick Damen of WeerOnline states that you should not be surprised if you see leaves falling from trees next month. Not because of an early fall, but because they simply dry out. See also Exhibition on the Solly Collection: A Rembrandt Nobody Believed In

Above 30 degrees

Next week we can expect the first tropical day of the month in the south of the country. On Wednesday it will be warmer than 30 degrees in some places. In De Bilt, about 26 degrees is forecast that day. The days around it are slightly less warm. After Thursday there will be some temporary cooling due to some thunderstorms, although the few showers can also provide an extra warm feeling due to high humidity.

In the first half of August we get many days of above 25 degrees, WeerOnline knows. Damen: ‘The weather this month is perfect for days at the beach. It doesn’t have to be 30 degrees on the coast for that. It is also nice at 20 to 25 degrees. The sea water temperature also helps with this. It is currently around 20 degrees.’

Towards the end of August, the average daily temperature stops at about 20 degrees in the north and 23 in the south. But that is also a few degrees warmer than normal in these weeks. See also HS Turku Hesburger claims to leave Russia this week, but rumor mill is running wild - HS called ten Hees in Russia and asked what was happening now

In this weather forecast from Friday, Weerplaza looks at the weather for this weekend and next week: