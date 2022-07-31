Civitanova Marche and Recanati, in the Macerata area, less than 25 kilometers away: identical futile reasons, different epilogues.

The day after the murder of Alika Ogorchukwuthe Nigerian peddler killed in the center of Civitanova, holds indifference around a man lying on the ground, unable to defend himself, chit repeatedly with a crutch and then with his bare hands by another man who climbs on top of him.

A scene of violence that lasts a few minutes, four according to the videos of surveillance cameras. “You’re killing him,” someone yells. There are also those who call the police (“We have received several calls for a dispute”). No one trying to get the attacker away from the victim.

There are those who film the scene with their cell phones: one of the videos, once in the hands of the police, clarifies the tragic ending of a story that began shortly before, near the train station. And then a direct witness who immediately puts the police in a position to stop the aggressor, arrested in the act of crime.

All very clear, thanks to videos and testimonials: Alika Ogorchukwu begs a couple for alms, “He is holding the woman by the arm” will say today the lawyer of Filippo Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo, the aggressor.

Civitanova Marche, no provocation with advances

No advancesno element that could refer to racism, “an impromptu situation due to futile reasons and an abnormal statement”, underline the investigators.

The peddler moves away, the other chases him along Corso Umberto I and after about 200 meters he reaches him and hits him head-on with the crutch that the Nigerian, victim of a serious accident, used to move.

Ogorchikwu can no longer defend himself, Ferlazzo makes him fall to the ground, immobilizes him, repeatedly hits him with his bare hands until he leaves him lifeless. Around no one reacts, so much so that the attacker has time to get up, retrieve things from the ground, including the victim’s cell phone.

“He mistook it for his”, said his lawyer, who today announced that she wants to ask for a psychiatric report for her client, who by profession is a worker in a foundry in the area and who would be subjected to support administration.

Murder Civitanova Marche, the aggressor’s apologies

Ferlazzo, in prison since yesterday, made it known that he was saddened and did not realize what he was doing. A few hours after his entry, still in the Montacuto prison entered a 47-year-old Recanatese, who shortly before had stabbed a young man of North African origins, is now on a reserved prognosis in the hospital, but who was saved by the emergency intervention of his friends. and the owner of a bar, the latter capable of blocking the attacker.

A Nigerian died in Civitanova Marche, the story of the girl of the murder

“I saw him coming towards me covered in blood, with a cell phone in his hand that wasn’t his. I told him: Filippo, what have you done, what have you done? He answered softly in my ear, almost whispering: “Come on, I hit someone” … “. Thus the partner of Filippo Ferlazzo, murder of Alika, tells the Corriere della Sera those frightening moments of aggression. “I stopped there in Corso Umberto I in front of that man on the ground that the doctors were trying desperately to revive. I prayed inside that he would wake up, but then I realized that there was nothing more to be done. And now our life, our love, is destroyed forever “.

