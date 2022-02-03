Drusilla Foer is the star of this Sanremo, but few know the story behind his name

In the third evening of Sanremo 2022 on the stage of the Ariston arrives a presence that was very much liked by the viewers. Drusilla Foer, she is the first ever ‘en travesti’ co-host of the Festival. A character interpreted by a very good actor of Florentine origins Gianluca Gori.

Source Studio Sanremo

Drusilla becomes famous on social networks. Only later did she arrive in the cinema and on television. Given the considerable success achieved over time by Amadeus, he decided to include her in the ranks of five women who will tread the stage of the Ariston Theater of Sanremo of the 2022 edition. But who is Drusilla Foer? Of course you know that she is not she nor transsexual nor transvestite she is not a drag queen.

The actor who created it declares that it is simply a character en travesti. A role to which an artist gives life. It is certain that Gianluca Gori and Drusilla are of the opposite sex but the woman disappears once the actor takes off the stage clothes makeup wig heels and dresses. “I am an elderly showgirl” reveals. But above all a web star. Where does the root of his name come from? An important and meaningful source.

Quoted literally, the name of this extravagant, eccentric and explosive character comes from here: He is a diminutive of Drusathe feminine form of Drusus, which probably derives from a Celtic root that it means “strong“. The name appears in the Bible, where a Drusilla is mentioned in the Acts of the Apostles (24).

He presents himself with gentle noble ways full of culture and elegance. The silver-haired woman defined noblewoman in reality he confesses that: “The press loves to call me a noblewoman, but I am not at all. I certainly come from a privileged family, but I received an anti-bourgeois education that tends to be free ”.

Source Studio Sanremo

Drusilla Foer, as she herself confides, was lucky enough to live almost everywhere: Paris, Chicago, Brussels, Madrid, Viareggio and New York, where she opened a vintage clothing store