No excess mortality in the fourth week of 2022 either
In the fourth week of January 2022, slightly fewer people died in the Netherlands than expected for this time of year. So there is no excess mortality. The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) announced this on Friday. An estimated 3,350 people died, about a hundred fewer than expected. Statistics Netherlands can only report the causes of death in a few weeks. RIVM registered 39 deceased corona patients in week four, but that registration is not complete. In weeks 1 to 4 of 2022, 235 people died from Covid-19.
Since the second week of January, there has been no excess mortality for the first time in a long time. Two weeks ago, about 244 fewer people died than expected, three weeks ago it was 222 people. In January as a whole, more than 450 fewer people died than expected. From the beginning of August (week 31) to three weeks ago, the excess mortality was above the expected mortality, partly as a result of the corona pandemic. In December last year there was an average excess mortality of 785 per week.
In week four, there was a low mortality among people over eighty: about a hundred fewer people than expected in that category died. There was an excess of mortality among the 65 to 80-year-olds: 23 more people died than expected. Among the population under 65, 22 fewer people than expected died. Among vulnerable persons, such as residents of nursing homes and care institutions, there was no longer an excess of mortality in week four.
Statistics Netherlands will not receive information about the causes of death of the deceased until later. Therefore, only the causes of death of all deceased up to and including September last year are known.
Increase in passengers and flights in the Netherlands in 2021
Since the corona measures surrounding international air traffic were relaxed at the beginning of last year, the number of air passengers in the Netherlands has risen sharply. This is evident from figures published on Friday from the Central Bureau of Statistics. With 29 million passengers in 2021, 25 percent more people flew to and from one of the five airports in the Netherlands than in 2020. However, the number of passengers from 2021 is still significantly lower than the 81 million passengers who took the plane in 2019.
In 2021 there were more than 300,000 flights to and from the Netherlands, more than 17 percent more than in 2020, but still considerably less than the more than 566,000 flights that were carried out in 2019. The number of goods transported by air almost rose again to the record levels of 2017 and 2018, each year in which more than 1.8 million tons of goods were transported.
As in all previous years, the majority of flights in 2021 went via Schiphol: approximately 90 percent, carrying 25.5 million passengers. Eindhoven Airport is in second place, with 2.7 million passengers. In terms of freight transport, most goods, after Schiphol, were flown to and from Maastricht Aachen Airport.
