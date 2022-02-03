No excess mortality in the fourth week of 2022 either

In the fourth week of January 2022, slightly fewer people died in the Netherlands than expected for this time of year. So there is no excess mortality. The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) announced this on Friday. An estimated 3,350 people died, about a hundred fewer than expected. Statistics Netherlands can only report the causes of death in a few weeks. RIVM registered 39 deceased corona patients in week four, but that registration is not complete. In weeks 1 to 4 of 2022, 235 people died from Covid-19.

Since the second week of January, there has been no excess mortality for the first time in a long time. Two weeks ago, about 244 fewer people died than expected, three weeks ago it was 222 people. In January as a whole, more than 450 fewer people died than expected. From the beginning of August (week 31) to three weeks ago, the excess mortality was above the expected mortality, partly as a result of the corona pandemic. In December last year there was an average excess mortality of 785 per week.

In week four, there was a low mortality among people over eighty: about a hundred fewer people than expected in that category died. There was an excess of mortality among the 65 to 80-year-olds: 23 more people died than expected. Among the population under 65, 22 fewer people than expected died. Among vulnerable persons, such as residents of nursing homes and care institutions, there was no longer an excess of mortality in week four.

Statistics Netherlands will not receive information about the causes of death of the deceased until later. Therefore, only the causes of death of all deceased up to and including September last year are known.