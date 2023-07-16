A taxi driver in a state of drunkness ran over five people in Guanajuato, among the victims They found four women who had to be transferred from emergencies to a hospital.

The events occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, on the Guanajuato-Ivorynear a restaurant, where the five people were walking.

According to the Secretary of Citizen Security of the Municipality of Guanajuato, the 911 emergency system received a report stating that a vehicle ran over several people.

Paramedics were mobilized to the scene to care for the victims and four women were taken to a hospital from the capital of Guanajuato to be attended.

Likewise, elements of the Municipal Police arrived, who confirmed the fact and arrested the alleged cause of the accident.

Firefighters carried out work to avoid another accident (Screenshot / Ecos de Cuevano)

Driver of the car was identified as Victor, 30 years old; heThe police officers declared it before the qualifying officer on duty and, later, the fact was channeled to the State Highway Police.

Local media reported that the vehicle involved in the accident was an executive taxi and that the driver was drunk and was driving at excessive speed, for which he knocked down the five people.

The taxi driver was arrested (Courtesy)

They also detailed that the driver wanted to flee, but was caught up and detained by the police forces that arrived at the scene.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products