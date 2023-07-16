The Spanish tennis player won the first Wimbledon title of his sports career, against Novak Djokovic, a seven-time champion, thus fulfilling his childhood dream: winning the Grand Slam and against one of the best in history.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz ended Novak Djokovic’s long reign at the All England Club to win his first Wimbledon title with a 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6- 4 in the final on Sunday, July 16.

The 20-year-old Spaniard after beating the seven-time champion becomes the youngest man to lift the Challenge Cup after Boris Becker, who at 18 won the second of his three Wimbledon titles in 1986.

With EFE and Reuters