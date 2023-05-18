An unusual event was reported in Springfield, Colorado, when the local authorities witnessed an unbelievable scene.

A drunk man changed seats with his dog to avoid being arrested by police officers.

The Springfield Police Department reported on its Facebook account that around 11:30 p.m., a police officer stopped a vehicle traveling 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.

When the policeman approached, andThe driver changed seats with his dog, which he had on the passenger side.

“The man got out of the vehicle on the passenger side and he claimed he was not driving”they stated in the department report.

The more liquor a person consumes, the more the negative effects of alcohol on the nervous system increase.

The man showed clear signs of intoxication. When they asked the man if he had drunk alcohol, the man ran away from the place.

However, it did not take long for the authorities to capture him again, as He was stopped 20 meters from the vehicles.

The dog does not face any charges and we let him go with just a notice

Upon capture, the Springfield Police Department confirmed that the man had two active warrants for his arrest.

As reported by the newspaper The worldthe Police transferred the subject to the hospital and later to jail for the two orders found and the offense committed.

“The dog is not facing any charges and we let him go with just a warning,” police added jokingly.

