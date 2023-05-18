





We open the Press Review by reviewing an analysis by ‘Voice of America’ that portrays the significant differences between the process of dissolution of the National Assembly led by Guillermo Lasso in Ecuador and the attempt to do so by Pedro Castillo in Peru last 7 from December. The constitutions of both countries, as well as the role played by the Armed Forces after both announcements and, most notably, the different destiny of the two leaders, are among the keys.