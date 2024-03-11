“This drug is revolutionary. In addition to being shown to be able to reduce total death by 10% and cardiovascular death by 14%, dapagliflozin is able to improve patients' quality of life and reduce hospitalizations for heart failure by 29%.” With these words Michele Senni, director of Cardiology 1 and Cardiovascular Department of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo and professor of Cardiology at the Bicocca University of Milan (uniMiB), spoke on the sidelines of the press conference organized by Astrazeneca to announce Aifa's green light for the reimbursement of the extension of indication of dapagliflozin for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure. The drug can also be used to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease.