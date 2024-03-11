Last Sunday the 96th celebration of the Oscar awards and left memorable moments. Although many were happy with the results and their winners, there were also those who were upset after their favorite films failed to win the golden statuette, such as 'The Snow Society'.

The Spanish drama film of 2023 failed to win an Oscar despite having been nominated for two important categories and although it was one of the most talked about titles of last year, which bothered many.

'The Snow Society', directed and written by JA Bayona, based on the book of the same name by Pablo Vierci, as well as on the documentary by Gonzalo Arijón with the same name, was nominated for Best Foreign Film and Best Makeup and Hairstylewhose statuettes ended up winning 'Zone of interest', by Jonathan Glazer, and 'Poor things', by Yorgos Lanthimos, respectively.

It was estimated that the film that captured all the attention in 2023 and early 2024, which recounts the crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in the Andes mountain range in 1972, would win at least one statuette on Sunday night, but it was not like that.

'The Snow Society' premiered in Uruguayan movie theaters in December 2023 and days later it arrived on the country's streaming platforms. Subsequently, the film arrived on Netflix in January 2024, becoming one of its most viewed titles nationwide.

In January of the same year, it was chosen by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to represent Spain at the 2024 Oscars in the category of Best International Film.

