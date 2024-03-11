“Dapagliflozin is a drug that has been shown to be effective against three different clinical conditions, which are very frequently combined, especially in patients followed by the Internal Medicine division”. This was stated by Claudio Borghi, professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Bologna and director of the Internal Medicine operational unit of the Policlinico S. Orsola Malpighi hospital in Bologna, on the occasion of a press conference in Milan promoted by Astrazeneca to announce by AIFA the reimbursement of the extension of indication of dapagliflozin for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure, as well as for type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease.