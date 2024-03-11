Last March 7th the terrible accident, then 4 days of agony and finally the tragic epilogue: Sharon Bonillo was only 19 years old

After four days of agony she passed away forever Sharon Bonillo. The girl, who was only 19 years old, was seriously injured in a terrible car accident that occurred last March 7 near Taranto. A myriad of condolence messages have flooded social media in the last few hours.

An entire city, that of Tarantois in shock due to the news that has spread in recent hours, regarding the death of a young local girl only 19 years old. Her name was Sharon Bonillo and she died after 4 days of agony in hospital.

An evening of relaxation and fun with friends. This was supposed to be for Sharon and three other very young girls last year Thursday 7 March. All four were on board one White Fiat 500 and they were traveling along the road that connects Tramontano to Taranto.

For reasons yet to be clarified, the car first collided with another car, an Opel Corsa, and then violently impacted a concrete pole and it overturned. The scenario immediately appeared tragic, with the city car reduced to a pile of sheet metal.

THE Fire fighters, who arrived on site together with the medical rescuers, worked for a long time to extract the four young women from the cockpit and it was immediately realized that Sharon was the one who had fared the worst. Transported urgently at the Santissima Annunciata hospital of Taranto, the doctors made every effort in the following days to try to save her.

Friends, acquaintances, but also many other citizens have prayed and hoped for a long time that the 19-year-old could recover. And instead a few hours ago the news spread that no one would have ever wanted to receive, that of her death.

I am countless messages of condolence, pain, the photographs, the videos that are invading social media in these hours and in particular Sharon's profile. A girl who still had a whole life ahead of her and instead she won't be able to realize all the dreams she had.