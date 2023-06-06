Lula da Silva during the speech in which he announced the measures to stop deforestation, in Brasilia, this Monday. Gustavo Moreno (AP)

Eradicate deforestation in the year 2030. This is the goal that Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva set for himself when he became government, and achieving it will not be an easy task. To achieve this, the Government now has a specific plan against deforestation in the Amazon, presented symbolically on World Environment Day. This is a reissue of a plan that Lula and his Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, already launched in their first term, in 2004, and which gave very good results. Since it came into effect and until 2012, deforestation fell by 83%. Later, the destruction gradually increased again, and it skyrocketed during the administration of Jair Bolsonaro, who suspended the plan and replaced it with specific military operations to combat fires and illegal logging that specialists saw as patches of little use. .

The return of the plan, prepared over four months with the participation of 19 ministries, aims to reach zero deforestation within seven years and to do so outlines 194 lines of action. Among other measures, the creation of three million hectares of new nature reserves or the protection of 230,000 kilometers of riverbanks stand out. The government also wants to seize 50% of illegally deforested land, expand the number of strategic bases, police stations, and planes for the Federal Police and the Armed Forces in the Amazon, create daily deforestation alerts, and hire 1,600 environmental analysts before 2027. President Lula also promised that he will make the “due corrections” in the Brazilian contribution to the Paris Agreement against climate change, since the commitments have been revised downwards in recent years.

The program is not only based on repressing environmental crimes, it also tries to offer an economic alternative to the millions of Brazilians who live in the Amazon, promoting the bioeconomy, sustainable tourism and family farming, according to the Minister of the Environment. present the plan. “Bringing socio-environmental protection and climate change to the center of the Government’s activities and priorities goes beyond being an ethical and civilizing commitment. It is also the greatest triumph that Brazil has to insert itself into the world, attract investment, create jobs and return to being a protagonist in the solution of the great global conflicts”, she said.

Despite her conviction, a large number of Brazilian politicians do not think like her. Last week, the Chamber of Deputies, with a conservative majority, voted in favor of restricting the demarcations of indigenous lands, managed to withdraw powers from its ministry and that of Indigenous Peoples, and relaxed the rules for the protection of the Atlantic Forest, a biome of tropical forest more threatened even than the Amazon. At the presentation ceremony of the anti-deforestation plan, Lula announced the veto of the articles of that law that put the future of the forest at risk, but the ministry’s dehydration remains as it is. In any case, the pompous presentation ceremony of the anti-deforestation plan was an act of reparation and a boost to her minister with the most international prestige at a time of strong pressure.

The ecologists received the government’s proposals with a mixture of optimism and caution, above all because they know that the parliamentarians will be a stone in the shoe. “It is useless to make a nice plan on paper and for Congress to approve a law that amnesty land invaders,” said Márcio Astrini, secretary general of the Climate Observatory coalition of organizations, citing some of the threats that are currently pending. In addition to working on the ground to keep the forest standing, the government will have to work hard in the corridors of Brasilia to convince opponents, allies and the powerful agricultural lobby. In political terms, the plan would have to begin to bear fruit before 2025, when Brazil will host the COP-30 in the city of Belém, an international event that Lula hopes to take advantage of to capitalize on all the efforts in favor of green diplomacy.

