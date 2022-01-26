WSince Tuesday, a 33-year-old man has had to answer to the Bonn regional court for gang drug trafficking in marijuana worth 2.5 million euros. He is said to have raised the trade with three other men. Within a year, 660 kilograms of marijuana are said to have been delivered from Spain to Germany in 55 packages and resold in the region.

The accomplices from Meckenheim, Swisttal and Hürth have already been sentenced to six and seven years in prison by another chamber of the court. They had heavily incriminated the drug dealer they met in Spanish prison.

A European arrest warrant had been sought for a long time for the “Dutchman”, the alias name. He was eventually arrested in Spain and then extradited. The trade in millions was exposed after Europol cracked the encrypted data of the Encrochat service in the summer of 2020. The gang members felt safe in the shadow of the specially protected network and openly exchanged information about their criminal dealings.