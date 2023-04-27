Verstappen in Baku for the second consecutive escape

He’s the big favorite, and he knows it. max Verstappen he jokes in the Baku paddock, a circuit that gave him a very bitter displeasure in 2021 but which paid off the following year, when he won for the first time in Azerbaijan and stretched on Charles Leclerc, stopped by a reliability problem. It would have been the beginning of a breakaway that ended up with the Suzuka title.

Now the two-time world champion is on his way to achieving the world championship trio. However, he must start to stretch his teammate Sergio Perez, 15 points away to protect himself from surprises like the one in 2021. In any case, Super Max knows he is the number one target and accepts it with a smile, as demonstrated by the answers to questions about the Sprint Shootout and shortening the DRS zone.

Verstappen’s words

“Let’s hope we don’t have to use DRS so much. That’s the goal! I’m not really surprised at our advantage on the wing anyway. I think it’s quite similar to last year, our car is quite efficient on the straights. I’ve heard some say we do magical things with DRS, but that’s not the case“, these are Verstappen’s words in Baku.

“It’s hard to say what to expect at the moment, I have no idea. It’s a quite different street circuit to the others we’ve been to so far, and the track has also undergone some changes. Then, with the sprint format, it will be hectic and it will be difficult to set up the car after FP1“, continued the Dutchman. “In qualifying we were quite close, while in the race we had a bigger gap, but we know that qualifying is important here and I expect it to be very close. So far it has been very pleasant to work with the machine. In general it was quite predictable. There are always some things that don’t go according to plan, but The RB19 ran fine, it’s a pleasure to drive and I think this is always the most important thing when you get in a car“.