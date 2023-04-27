Alejandro Mancuso, who was a field assistant to Diego Armando Maradona in the Argentine team that competed in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, recounted some unpublished details of what happened in that contest, 13 years ago, such as the the non-call of the experienced Javier Zanetti or the reason why Juan Sebastian Verón did not start against Germany in the quarterfinals.
“about Zanetti was not a football issue, he was left off the squad for a group issue. That was our big mistake. What I am saying is that group problems, at that level of players, have to be solved behind closed doors”, the 54-year-old man began his story in La Red, who worked as a midfielder as a footballer and recorded steps per Boca Juniors, Independiente and clubs from Brazil.
“At that time there were some frictions with the Witch Verón, there were certain conflicts with Sorín. We were quite ignorant of the subject. Then there were group issues that Diego made the decision of the group over the players ”, Mancu completed on that issue.
“In the last game with Germany we came from thrashing Mexico with goals from Tevez and Higuaín. From midfield forward were Maxi, Mascherano, Fideo Di María, Messi, Higuaín and Tevez. We had Kun, Milito, Palermo outside, a Pastore who broke everything… At that time it is difficult to choose. With Monday’s newspaper you say that you had to play with four midfielders, but the idea was to keep the team that beat Mexico. What Scaloni did well was go game by game. They were always analyzing the next game. They did not stay with the last game, ”he acknowledged.
However, Mancuso revealed that Verón’s absence also had to do with a physical problem: “When we faced the game in Germany, the idea was for Verón to start. That night before the game we have a meeting with Tucho Villani, the doctor. And he tells us that the Witch was involved in a twin, and that she wasn’t 100 percent. That doubt caused us to keep the same team. If at that moment he was fine, I think the Witch ended up playing and Tevez came out ”, he concluded.
