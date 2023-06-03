Home page politics

Unmanned flying object: Ukraine keeps bringing drones into the air in the war with Russia. (icon image) © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



In the war with Russia, Ukraine has received its largest ever delivery of drones from Bavaria. The manufacturer is now even moving to the war-torn country.

Gilching – Drones play a prominent role in the Ukraine war. Whether for spying on the enemy or for attacks from the air or at sea, as a recent video by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense revealed. The advantage: When using unmanned drones, your own units are not exposed to any immediate danger, while considerable damage can be inflicted on the other side.

In the dispute with Russia, Ukraine also relies on drones made in Germany. From the Upper Bavarian company Quantum Systems. According to its own statements, the Gilching-based company only received an order for 300 Vector reconnaissance drones from the Ministry of Defense in Kiev at the end of May. The delivery was therefore subsidized by the federal government. It was the third, after 105 unmanned drones had been ordered in January and 33 in August 2022.

Ukraine gets drones from Bavaria: “Help to defend the country”

But now Quantum Systems is going one step further. As the company revealed in the announcement about the recent delivery, it has opened a center in Ukraine. Training sessions for operating the drones are to be held on site. It is also about their maintenance, and spare parts and repairs should also be offered. Unsurprisingly, Quantum Systems is silent on the exact location of the branch – after all, nothing and nobody in Ukraine is safe from Russian missiles.

“Quantum Systems strongly supports Ukraine and its democracy, and we are committed to helping defend the country – whatever it takes,” CEO Florian Seibel is quoted as saying on the all-English website. The confidence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in the systems is of enormous importance. And: “We are privileged to contribute to the defense of Ukraine and remain committed to delivering superior systems to their armed forces.”

Drone waiting to be deployed: Ukraine uses these flying objects to uncover Russian positions. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency



Quantum Systems delivers drones to Ukraine: up to 72 km/h fast and three hours of power supply

Quantum Systems was founded in 2015 and claims to be a leader in the development of unmanned aerial systems. The drones would reach speeds of 72 km/h and had already been used extensively in the Ukraine war. With their help, the armed forces on behalf of Kiev could quickly gather information and gain a strategic advantage. Drones are also said to play a central role in the counter-offensive announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The company also emphasizes how the drones work, which also independently collect important live data, so that the pilot is not constantly busy with video surveillance. Objects would be identified automatically and important information would be transmitted directly. The power supply via a self-heating battery is secured for two to three hours during use. (mg)