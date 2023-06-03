Bible banned in Utah. The school district of Davis, in the US state, has sacred text banned in elementary and middle schools because it contains “vulgarity and violence not suitable for younger students”. The provision follows the complaint from the parent of one of the pupilswho according to the Salt Lake Tribune newspaper had complained that the King James Bible “doesn’t contain serious values ​​for minors, because it is pornographic according to our new definition”.

Last year the Republican administration of the Utah had passed a law banning “pornographic or indecent” books from schools. Most of the books banned so far concern topics such as sexual orientation and identity. Bans on some books deemed offensive are also in force in other US states, such as Texas, Florida, Missouri and South Carolina.