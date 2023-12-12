Justice understands that there was a settlement between the senator and businessman Alexandre Ferreira Santini with the end of the company

Judge Ernane Fidelis Filho, from the 11th Civil Court of Brasília, ordered the extinction of a case involving the senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) against businessman Alexandre Ferreira Santini, the politician's former partner in a chocolate franchise in Rio de Janeiro. For the magistrate, there was a settlement between the 2 with the end of society and, therefore, there are no more complaints. Flávio states that he only filed the action to “to test” that there is no debt between him and his former partner. The information is from the newspaper The globe.

