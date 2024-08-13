The seat belt can cause damage to a woman in pregnancy? Can driving during pregnancy have any contraindications? Especially in the summer, when it is common to travel by car, some pregnant women may have some doubts about whether or not it is advisable to get behind the wheel. Unless otherwise indicated by your doctor, You can drive normally during pregnancykeeping the following tips in mind.

Driving while pregnant, how to behave while driving a car

Driving While Pregnant: 8 Tips for Moms Who Drive

The seat belt is also mandatory for pregnant women. The horizontal part of the belt should be positioned as low as possible, so that it rests under the belly and does not put pressure on the fetus. The diagonal strap, on the other hand, should be passed transversely on the abdomen, between the breasts and resting on the collarbone.

Seat belt on a pregnant woman driving a car

Risk of serious injury to the fetus reduced by 50%. Recent studies state that the risk of serious fetal injury in the event of an accident can be halved by correctly positioning the seat belt. Without this device, in fact, the direct impact with the steering wheel “could cause serious injuries such as placental abruption or uterine rupture”.

2) The steering wheel at 25 centimeters. Increasing the distance between the seat and the steering wheel helps to avoid, in the event of an accident, possible injuries due to direct contact between the lower part of the steering wheel itself and the woman’s belly.

3) Never deactivate the airbag. Experts recommend keeping this device always active, even for the passenger seat, in case the mother-to-be travels as a front passenger.

4) Drive ccomfortable and safe, every month. Driving in the first three months of pregnancy is very different from driving in the second or third trimester. For this reason, it is important to adjust the position of the seat as the months go by, to keep the backrest as straight as possible and to sit correctly.

5) The pelvic band as a complement. Some women, especially during the last months of pregnancy, choose to use a pelvic band to be placed in the lower abdomen, to increase their comfort in the car. The use of this device is not mandatory.

6) Comfortable clothes, flat shoes and relaxed driving. As in any other circumstance, and even more so during pregnancy, it is recommended to wear comfortable shoes without heels when driving. It is also useful to maintain a greater safety distance from the vehicle in front, to avoid sudden maneuvers and jolts.

7) Frequent stops. Generally speaking, it is advisable to avoid long distances. That said, to avoid hunger and the need to go to the bathroom frequently, frequent stops are recommended, which are also useful for walking and activating circulation.

Woman at the wheel

8) When should I stop driving? There is no explicit prohibition, obviously in the case of an uncomplicated pregnancy. It is best to use common sense and stop driving if you no longer feel comfortable behind the wheel. For this reason, it is common for the future mother to stop driving in the last month of pregnancy.