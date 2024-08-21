For those who don’t know, Pokémon GO It’s a game that remains very current, and that receives many updates that include more pocket monsters, missions to complete and more minor additions that make fans keep walking the streets to catch them all. However, there are decisions that have not been well liked in recent patches, and a notable problem is the update of the avatar characters, which have not seemed attractive, especially if we talk about aesthetics.

With these complaints, many think that the team Niantic will agree to bring back the old avatars, but it seems that it is something that is far from happening, since in a statement they express that they are going to keep them as they are at the moment, but they do not rule out following the comments of fans and modifying them over time to have a product that everyone likes. So for now they will not have what they are looking for.

Here is what was mentioned by Michael Sterankathe game director:

One of the comments we saw was about some players wanting to have the original avatars. And some of the things we did was adjust the various options or give players opportunities to get a little bit closer to what those original avatars looked like. It’s not an exact match, of course, but I think if that’s what you’re really interested in, there are options available to get you closer to that.

Remember that at this time the application is still more than valid, so if you want to return to it, just download it to your device with Android or iOS.

Author’s note: In the end, they’re not just leaving them out of annoyance, but rather they’re going to be changing them over time. At least the Pokémon’s design always looks good, which is what’s important.