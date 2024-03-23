If the Japanese get angry, something like the Yamaha MT-09 can come out. Driving report from the gray area.

SThey do everything to make you feel scared and anxious. Flames leap meters high from oil barrels into the dark sky, colorful neon lights flash. There is a dim atmosphere in the corrugated iron shed that serves as a meeting place. A video wall shows driving scenes in a futuristic city at night in the style of a computer game. “The dark side of Japan” is invoked, like at a secret meeting of a light-shy cult.

Press conference to get in the mood for the new MT-09 on the eve of the first test drives. There is always talk of being sharp and aggressive. Even sharper, even more aggressive, although there has been no shortage of sharpness and aggressiveness so far. “Subculture”, “pure adrenaline in your veins”, “acceleration that gets under your skin”. Stunt drivers let it smoke. Oh dear, should you actually trust such a beast? Or would you rather fake a migraine and barricade yourself in your room?