The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times in separate areas, with rain falling at intervals.

The winds are light to moderate speed and active to strong at times, especially at sea, raising dust and dirt, leading to low horizontal visibility. It will be northeasterly to southeasterly, with speeds ranging from 20 to 30 km/h, reaching 45 km/h.

Arabian Gulf: Moderate to turbulent waves at times, especially with clouds. The first tide will occur at 12:40, the second tide at 01:52, the first low tide at 19:16, and the second high tide at 07:23.

Oman Sea: light to medium waves. The first tide will occur at 09:27, the second tide at 21:51, the first low tide at 15:40, and the second low tide at 04:06.