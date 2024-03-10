The combination of combustion engine and electric motor gives plug-in hybrids high system performance. With a system output of 300 hp (221 kW), the Grandland GSe is not only the most powerful, but also the fastest Opel at 235 km/h.

Black and white like snow: The Grandland wants to be in the first league. Image: Manufacturer

SSince funding was stopped, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) have become a little out of fashion in this country. That's a shame, because they are well suited for drivers who often drive relatively short distances electrically but don't want to stand around at charging stations on long journeys. In addition, the combination of combustion engine and electric motors results in high system performance. With a system output of 300 hp (221 kW), the Grandland GSe is not only the most powerful, but also the fastest Opel with a top speed of 235 km/h.

The still compact SUV with a length of 4.48 meters shares the platform with its corporate brother Peugeot 3008. It was introduced in 2017 and revised four years later; the PHEV has been available since October 2022. The GSe already signals sportiness from the outside, it is wide 19-inch models, and the black parts go well with the dirt-sensitive Jade White, but Opel charges an extra 700 euros for the paint.