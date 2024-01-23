DThe Corsa is Opel's best horse in the stable. No other model sells better. The electric variant, which was developed together with its combustion engine brothers in 2019, is becoming increasingly important. Every fourth Corsa is ordered as an electrician. As part of the recent model update, a second, slightly more powerful engine is now available for the small electric car. In addition to the previous drive variant with 136 hp and 50 kWh lithium-ion battery at a price of 34,650 euros, the Corsa Electric can now be ordered with 156 hp and a new 51 kWh battery. Opel calls this variant Long Range, with which the editorial team spent two weeks on the road.

The more powerful E-Corsa is always linked to the GS equipment reserved for it and costs at least 38,045 euros. Pretty steep for a small car, especially since there is no longer any funding. Together with the other brands of the Stellantis Group, Opel has committed to granting the subsidy rate that would have applied after the turn of the year out of its own pocket for private customer vehicles ordered until February 29, 2024. For the Corsa Electric that's 4500 euros. It is not yet clear what will happen from March onwards. Like all refreshed Corsa, the electric version also comes with the new Opel brand face called Vizor and large Corsa lettering at the rear. Not quite as sporty as the technically closely related Peugeot E-208, the more solid-looking 4.06 meter long Opel stands stockily on the road.